Aaron Eckhart is Hired to Investigate a Suspicious Death in Wander Digital Download Giveaway

A lot more action and conspiracy cover-ups are happening behind the scenes of the deserted title New Mexico town of the new thriller, ‘Wander.’ In the movie, which Saban Films is releasing today in theaters, as well as On Demand and Digital, Aaron Eckhart plays troubled protagonist Arthur Bretnik.

In the thriller, Arthur, who’s a paranoid private investigator, is hired to look into a suspicious death in the desert town of Wander. He soon becomes convinced the case is linked to the same conspiracy cover up that caused the death of his daughter.

In honor of ‘Wander’s On Demand and Digital distribution, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a digital download code for the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Wander’ digital download code giveaway in the email’s subject line and message. You have until next Wednesday, December 9 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On December 9, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

In addition to Eckhart, the film also stars Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones, Katheryn Winnick and Heather Graham. The thriller was written by Tim Doiron, and directed by April Mullen.