Connect with us

Aaron Eckhart is Hired to Investigate a Suspicious Death in Wander Digital Download Giveaway

MOVIES

Aaron Eckhart is Hired to Investigate a Suspicious Death in Wander Digital Download Giveaway

Published on

The poster for director April Mullen’s thriller, ‘Wander,’ which stars Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones.

A lot more action and conspiracy cover-ups are happening behind the scenes of the deserted title New Mexico town of the new thriller, ‘Wander.’ In the movie, which Saban Films is releasing today in theaters, as well as On Demand and Digital, Aaron Eckhart plays troubled protagonist Arthur Bretnik.

In the thriller, Arthur, who’s a paranoid private investigator, is hired to look into a suspicious death in the desert town of Wander. He soon becomes convinced the case is linked to the same conspiracy cover up that caused the death of his daughter.

In honor of ‘Wander’s On Demand and Digital distribution, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a digital download code for the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Wander’ digital download code giveaway in the email’s subject line and message. You have until next Wednesday, December 9 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On December 9, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

In addition to Eckhart, the film also stars Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones, Katheryn Winnick and Heather Graham. The thriller was written by Tim Doiron, and directed by April Mullen.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
Saban Films
Product Name
'Wander'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top