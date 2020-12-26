Essie Davis Investigates a War Between Rival Restaurant Owner on Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable. That’s certainly the case for the title protagonist of the Australian crime drama television series, ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.’ The eponymous lead character, The Honorable Phryne Fisher, who’s played by Essie Davis, is an independent, glamorous private detective, who won’t find peace until she solves every crime. The mystery show, which is set in the late 1920s in Melbourne, also highlights Phryne’s personal life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2012 on Australia’s ABC network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘A Place to Call Home’ is set to stream on Filmon this afternoon at 3:00-4:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The third episode from series 3, which is titled ‘Death Defying Feats,’ was written by Deb Cox and Chris Corbett, and directed by Peter Andrikidis. The episode follows Phryne as she investigates when war breaks out between the owners of rival Italian restaurants.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.