Hosting A Movie Night Like the Celebrities

Are you trying to do something special for your kids and spouse? The past eight months have been very trying for people living in the United States. As the coronavirus pandemic looms overhead, people are doing whatever possible to keep themselves entertained. Fortunately, you do not need to be a genius to enjoy a movie at home. However, you will need to be creative to pull it off. Below, you will discover a list of tips to jumpstart your effort.

Invite the Right People

The best way to ensure everyone has a good time is to be selective when making out your invitation list. It is crucial to avoid friends, family members and other close acquaintances who are not movie fans.

This is only the beginning. It is also crucial to leave enough room for a few more just in case someone decides to invite themselves. It is also a good idea to get your family involved in this process. Ask them if they have suggestions to ensure everyone is fully satisfied with your selection.

Choose the Right Movie

Even with the right group of people, a movie night can go sour without a moment’s notice. In fact, some movie night hosts have reported a quick downturn related to their movie choice. The best and only way to choose the right movie is to get everyone involved. To go this route, you will need to start with a note, which will need to be included in the invitation.

Make a list of the top new movie releases and include it with each invitation. Ask everyone to make a selection to be included with the return invitation request. Once you have the responses in-hand, you can tally them up to determine which movie got the most votes. The results will be the movie of the night. This is a pretty safe way to ensure you screen the right film for your special movie night.

Rent A Movie Projector And Screen

As the host, you need to create an environment that replicates a cinema. While it is impossible to get the replication exact, you can get pretty close. There are several companies that offer movie projector and screen rental services. Pay a few bucks to rent the setup to ensure the best results.

You can rent a movie projector and screen for a quarter of the actual price. There is no need to go overboard and purchase the setup outright because there is no proof that you will utilize them again in the future. Of course, you could rent them out to friends and family.

Create a Snack Listening

Movie night would not be complete without snacks. Replicate your snack list to match that of your local cinema. Most theaters offer a long list of snacks, including popcorn, soda, M&Ms, nachos and cheese, hot dogs, candy bars, Sour Patch Kids chewy candy and Twizzlers.

While it is always recommended to stick with a brick-and-mortar cinema snack list, it never hurts to replace some of the junk food with healthier alternatives. Not every parent wants their child to fill up on junk food. Add a few apples, celery sticks, grapes, cheese, crackers, mixed nuts, yogurt, peanut butter and dried fruits.

You really cannot go wrong with a movie night snack list. With so many options available, it is possible to create a menu from the food you have stored in your cupboards.

It is also perfectly okay to order pizza or another takeout for your movie night. However, it is crucial take precautions just in case an attendee has food allergies. But, this is something you have to address no matter what foods are included in your movie night snack menu.

Keep Everything Cozy

While you have access to a movie projector and theater, you are not going to have access to replica cinema seating. So, your next best option will be beanie bags, recliners, sleeping bags and thick blankets. It is likely that all the kids will want to hang out in the same area, most likely on the floor.