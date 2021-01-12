A Family’s Safety is Threatened in Their New Neighborhood in Spiral Blu-ray Giveaway

While differences in personality can often bring people together, especially during harrowing times, some families’ unique characteristics are just so different that they can instead pose danger to their neighbors. That’s certainly the case for the couple and their daughter who move to a new community in the upcoming horror movie, ‘Spiral.’

RLJE Films is set to distribute the drama on DVD and Blu-ray next Tuesday, January 19. The DVD will sell for an SRP of $27.97, and the Blu-ray will retail for an SRP of $28.96. The discs will include several bonus features, including interview with the writers and ‘On the Set of ‘Spiral.’

The film was written by Colin Minihan (‘Z’) and John Poliquin (‘Still/Born’), and directed by Kurtis David Harder (‘What Keeps You Alive’). ‘Spiral’ stars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (‘American Horror Story‘), Ari Cohen (‘It’ franchise), Jennifer Laporte (‘iZombie’), Ty Wood (‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’), Chandra West (‘I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry’) and Lochlyn Munro (‘Riverdale’).

In ‘Spiral,’ a same-sex couple moves to a small town so they can enjoy a better quality of life as they raise their 16-year-old daughter. But nothing is as it seems in their picturesque neighborhood. That becomes undoubtedly evident when they see that the people next door are throwing a very strange party, which makes them eralize that being the new family in town may be extremely dangerous.