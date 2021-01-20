Derek Ting Fights Aliens Who Have Returned to Earth in Agent Revelation Exclusive Clip

Fighting to save humanity is proving to be an out-of-this-world experience for actor Derek Ting’s protagonist in the upcoming sci-fi film, ‘Agent Revelation.’ The performer’s character of Jim Yung, a rejected CIA analyst, must communicate with aliens to figure out why they’ve returned to Earth.

Quiver Distribution is set to release the action thriller On Demand this Friday, January 22 in the U.S and Canada. In honor of the movie’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In addition to appearing in ‘Agent Revelation,’ Ting also wrote and directed the drama. Besides the filmmaker, the thriller also stars ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ icon, Michael Dorn, as well as Kayla Ewell (‘Roswell: New Mexico’), Eve Mauro (‘The Oath’) and Teo Brines (‘Wind River’).

‘Agent Revelation’ follows Jim after he’s been exposed to an ancient dust that transforms him into a super soldier who can communicate with aliens. When a secret organization works with him to discover why aliens have returned to Earth, the truth comes at a price.

A prequel to the movie, which is titled ‘Agent Intelligence’ and was previously shown on Hulu and Digital, is now streaming for free on YouTube, in anticipation of ‘Agent Revelation’s release.