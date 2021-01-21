Connect with us

Witness How Black Americans Have Influenced Hollywood Genre Films in Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror Blu-ray Giveaway

Witness How Black Americans Have Influenced Hollywood Genre Films in Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror Blu-ray Giveaway

The Blu-ray cover for director Xavier Burgin’s documentary, ‘Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror.’

The horror genre has long been criticized for exploiting and sidelining Black American characters and filmmakers throughout Hollywood’s movie history. But the new documentary, ‘Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror,’ has finally embraced them by tracing their untold backstories.

RLJE Films is set to distribute the movie on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, February 2. The DVD will sell for an SRP of $27.97, and the Blu-ray will retail for an SRP of $28.96.

In honor of ‘Horror Noire’s disc release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Blu-ray of the documentary. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Horror Noire’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until February 2, the day of the discs’ distribution, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On February 2, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Horror Noire’ includes new and archival interviews from scholars and creators, including the voices who survived the genre’s past trends and the filmmakers who are shaping its future. The movie, which was written by adjunct professor of film, Ashlee Blackwell and Danielle Burrows, was directed by Xavier Burgin.

The documentary features interviews with, and footage of, such horror genre legends as Tony Todd (‘Candyman,’ ‘Final Destination’), Rachel True (‘The Craft’), Ernest Dickerson (‘Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight,’ ‘The Walking Dead’), Rusty Cundieff (‘Tales from the Hood’), Tina Mabry (‘Mississippi Damned,’ ‘Queen of the South’), Paula Jai Parker (‘Hustle & Flow’) and Tananarive Due (‘The Twilight Zone’). The film also features professor Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, who wrote the 2011 book the feature’s based on, ‘Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present.’

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

