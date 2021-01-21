Witness How Black Americans Have Influenced Hollywood Genre Films in Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror Blu-ray Giveaway

The horror genre has long been criticized for exploiting and sidelining Black American characters and filmmakers throughout Hollywood’s movie history. But the new documentary, ‘Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror,’ has finally embraced them by tracing their untold backstories.

RLJE Films is set to distribute the movie on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, February 2. The DVD will sell for an SRP of $27.97, and the Blu-ray will retail for an SRP of $28.96.

‘Horror Noire’ includes new and archival interviews from scholars and creators, including the voices who survived the genre’s past trends and the filmmakers who are shaping its future. The movie, which was written by adjunct professor of film, Ashlee Blackwell and Danielle Burrows, was directed by Xavier Burgin.

The documentary features interviews with, and footage of, such horror genre legends as Tony Todd (‘Candyman,’ ‘Final Destination’), Rachel True (‘The Craft’), Ernest Dickerson (‘Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight,’ ‘The Walking Dead’), Rusty Cundieff (‘Tales from the Hood’), Tina Mabry (‘Mississippi Damned,’ ‘Queen of the South’), Paula Jai Parker (‘Hustle & Flow’) and Tananarive Due (‘The Twilight Zone’). The film also features professor Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, who wrote the 2011 book the feature’s based on, ‘Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present.’