Trump Will Be Back on Social Media Soon, Here’s How

On January 20, 2021 president Donald Trump left office vowing to his loyal fans that the movement has ‘Just begun’ and that ‘We will be back in some form’ before embarking on his journey on Air Force One to his South Florida home Mar-A-Lago.



Big tech has silenced him on every social media platform. From Facebook and Twitter. To Shopify, Google, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, Discord, Pinterest and even Twilio and Reddit. But why? Could it be that big tech is playing the political game to avoid being deemed a monopoly? A result of the infamous senate trials?

Many of us are unaware the FTC, Federal Trade Commission, has already filed a lawsuit against Facebook? Alleging Facebook is a powerful Monopoly. This hasn’t received a whole lot of coverage in the mainstream media. Has it? So, what better to do than try to destroy the head of the political party leading the brigade.

Just before Parler was silenced by big tech, Apple, Google and Amazon, Don Jr. posted some huge news. About an upcoming social media platform. Don called it ‘The Freedom Social Network’. Which The Donald himself, made mention of on the official @POTUS Twitter account before it, was also taken down.

Here’s that original announcement, and a copy of the logo for all to share.

So, it would seem that Donald will take his 88 million loyal followers and launch a social media network. Free of censorship, content moderation and the left led ‘fact check’ sticker we have easily grown accustomed to. Cheers.