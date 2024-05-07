Kamala Harris Dodges Questions on Hamas Ceasefire Deal, Focuses on Economic Tour

Vice President Kamala Harris found herself at the center of attention Monday as reporters pressed her for a response to news of a ceasefire deal involving Hamas in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Exiting Joe Louis Southern Kitchen in Detroit, Michigan, Harris opted for humor rather than a direct answer to the questions.

As reporters approached her with inquiries about Hamas’s acceptance of a ceasefire deal, Harris responded with a lighthearted quip, diverting attention to her food order of shrimp and grits. Despite repeated attempts by the press to elicit a response, Harris chose not to engage further, boarding her motorcade without addressing the issue.

Kamala Harris mocked for 3-word response, ignoring Hamas ceasefire question https://t.co/GWce0ztBVG pic.twitter.com/lZuarS9vra — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 6, 2024

Harris’s visit to Detroit was part of her “Economic Opportunity Tour,” aimed at promoting the Biden administration’s terrible economic policies. While her focus remained on economic matters during the tour, questions about the Middle East ceasefire deal lingered unanswered.

Earlier in the day, Hamas had publicly announced its acceptance of a ceasefire deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar. However, Harris made no comments regarding the development, leaving the matter unaddressed as she continued with her scheduled events.

As Vice President Harris navigates her “Economic Opportunity Tour,” her avoidance of questions about the Hamas ceasefire deal underscores the complexity of balancing domestic and international priorities. While the ceasefire represents a significant development in the Middle East conflict, Harris’s decision to focus on economic issues during her tour leaves unanswered questions about the administration’s stance on foreign policy matters.