New Survey Shows Declining Confidence in Biden’s Economic Leadership

Amid growing concerns about the state of the economy, a recent survey reveals that public confidence in President Biden’s handling of economic issues is waning. According to the Gallup poll, just 38% of Americans express confidence in Biden’s ability to make the right decisions regarding the economy.

While this figure represents a slight improvement from last year’s numbers, it remains the third-lowest rating recorded in the poll’s history dating back to 2001. Notably, only George W. Bush scored lower during the peak of the Great Recession in 2008, with a mere 34% expressing trust in his economic stewardship.

Biden’s declining confidence on economic matters is evident in the sharp drop from 57% in his first year in office to 40% in 2022, followed by a further decline to the current 38%. This downward trend reflects growing skepticism among Americans regarding the administration’s economic policies and performance.

The survey results underscore the challenges facing the Biden administration as it grapples with economic issues ranging from inflation and supply chain disruptions to labor market dynamics. With public confidence at a low point, the pressure is mounting on the administration to implement effective strategies to address economic concerns and restore faith in its leadership.