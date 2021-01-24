Connect with us

The World is Seeing Dangerous Times in Godzilla vs. Kong Official Trailer

The official poster for director Adam Wingard’s action-sci-fi-thriller, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ which stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler.

All of humanity is at last truly uniting to stop its two biggest foes, Godzilla and King Kong, from completely destroying the world. Fans of the two iconic monsters can finally witness their initial glimpses into the ultimate fight between the title characters in the newly released first official trailer from the anticipated upcoming sci-fi film, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’

The trailer was unveiled this morning on the official YouTube page of the drama’s distributor, Warner Bros., which is set to release the drama on March 26. ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ will be one of the next tentpole movies that the distributor will unveil simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. The action thriller’s release date was initially scheduled for March 13 last year, but was subsequently delayed several times, due to COVID-19.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ serves as a sequel to 2019’s ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ and 2017’s ‘Kong: Skull Island.’ The upcoming film is the overall fourth entry in the MonsterVerse from production company Legendary Pictures.

The trailer for ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ shows that the world has become aware of King Kong’s existence, and there is concern about the danger he poses. But humanity is facing an even bigger threat from Godzilla, who’s wreaking havoc and hurting people, and no one is sure what’s driving his actions. So scientists decide to team up with King Kong and use him to stop Godzilla, at any cost necessary.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ was written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. The drama was directed by genre veteran, Adam Wingard, who’s also known for helming such horror movies as ‘Adam Wingard“>Death Note,’ ‘Blair Witch’ and ‘You’re Next.’ His upcoming thriller stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler.

