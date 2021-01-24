Connect with us

Knock Out the Causes and Effects of Ridicule in Bullied Official Trailer

MOVIES

Knock Out the Causes and Effects of Ridicule in Bullied Official Trailer

Published on

A promotional image for writer-director-producer Thomas Keith’s documentary, ‘Bullied.’

Supporting socially relevant issues that impact many people’s everyday lives in movies has become an essential element in the film industry in recent years. That vital trend continues with the upcoming timely documentary, ‘Bullied,’ which offers an honest look into the often cruel and devastating effects of bullying.

‘Bullied’ is set to be distributed exclusively on Amazon Prime on Friday, February 12 by Global Digital Releasing. In honor of the movie’s release, its distributor has unveiled its official trailer.

Documentarian Thomas Keith wrote, directed and produced ‘Bullied,’ which examines the causes and consequences of bullying, and proposes solutions from experts around the nation. Through intimate interviews with victims of bullying, including family members who have lost children to suicide in the wake of bullying, the film takes an unflinching look at the terrors and urgency of tackling the problem of bullying around the world.

Summary
'Bullied' Official Trailer
Title
'Bullied' Official Trailer
Description

Global Digital Releasing has unveiled the official trailer for writer-director-producer Thomas Keith's documentary, 'Bullied.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top