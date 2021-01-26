NY Film Critics Online Awards 2020 Winners

On January 26, 2021 the New York Film Critics Online (NYFCO) voted virtually for the first time in the group’s 21-year history. Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari won the group’s Best Picture prize, making this the third consecutive year that a foreign language film won the group’s top honor.

Nomadland’s director Chloé Zhao won Best Director for her drama, while Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman took honors for Screenplay, Debut Director, and for its star, Carey Mulligan. Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed received the honor for Best Actor, while Leslie Odom, Jr. earned Supporting Actor honors for One Night in Miami.

The Supporting Actress category featured a tie between Ellen Burstyn for Pieces of a Woman and Youn Yuh-jung for Minari, and Breakthrough Performer tied Maria Bakalova of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm with Kingsley Ben-Adir of One Night in Miami.

The Ensemble Cast award went to Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

PICTURE

Minari (A24)

DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

ACTOR

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman (tie)

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari (tie)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (tie)

Kingsley Ben-Adir – One Night in Miami (tie)

DEBUT DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

DOCUMENTARY

The Way I See It – Magnolia Pictures

ANIMATED FEATURE

Soul – Disney/Pixar

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Minari

ENSEMBLE CAST

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Netflix

SCREENPLAY

Promising Young Woman – Screenwriter Emerald Fennell

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

USE OF MUSIC

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Music by Branford Marsalis

TOP TEN PICTURES (Alphabetical)

The Assistant (Bleecker Street)

First Cow (A24)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Tommaso (Kino Lorber)

The Trial of the Chicago Seven (Netflix)