Hugh Tries to Grant His Best Friend Joey’s Dying Wish on The Heart Guy

Sometimes the seemingly most tragic events eventually end up becoming the most beneficial influences on a person’s life. That’s certainly the case for the eponymous protagonist in the award-nominated medical television show, ‘The Heart Guy.’

The Australian comedy-drama focuses on the daily life of actor Rodger Corser’s title character, Hugh Knight, a rising gifted heart surgeon who’s high opinion of his talent eventually led to his from grace. As a result, the doctor receives a life-changing punishment from the Medical Tribunal: he’s forced to work for a year as a country GP at an under-resourced, small-town hospital in his home town of Whyhope.

Repeats of ‘The Heart Guy’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 8:25pm-9:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The ninth episode of Series 1 of ‘The Heart Guy,’ which is titled ‘Say Sayonara,’ was written by Tamara Asmar, and directed by Jeremy Sims (Dave Eastgate). The episode follows Hugh as he faces a dilemma when his best friend Joey makes a dying wish.

