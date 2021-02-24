Jeremy Piven Answers the Last Call in Comedy’s Official Trailer and Poster

Returning to their hometown can often offer people the most insight on how they should move forward in their lives, and not hold them back, like they originally believe. That’s certainly the case for Jeremy Piven’s protagonist of Mick in the new comedy, ‘Last Call.’

IFC Films is set to distribute the feature in theaters and on Digital and On Demand on March 19. In honor of ‘Last Call’s upcoming release, the distributor has unveiled the official trailer and poster for the movie.

The comedy was directed by Paolo Pilladi, who also co-wrote the script with Greg Lindo. In addition to Piven, ‘Last Call’ also stars Bruce Dern, Taryn Manning, Jamie Kennedy, Cathy Moriarty, Chris Kerson and Cheri Oteri.

‘Last Call’ follows successful real estate developer, Mick (Piven), as he returns home to his offbeat blue collar Irish neighborhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral. While there, he becomes obligated to stay to ensure his parents’ ailing family business gets back on course.

Amidst all of this, Mick grows closer to his childhood crush, Ali (Manning), who’s also back in town, while also enduring the constant ridicule from his old hometown crew. As he begins to reconnect with the neighborhood he grew up in, he finds himself at a crossroads when he becomes forced to either close or resurrect the family bar.