Connect with us

Jeremy Piven Answers the Last Call in Comedy’s Official Trailer and Poster

Comedy

Jeremy Piven Answers the Last Call in Comedy’s Official Trailer and Poster

Published on

The official poster for co-writer-director Paolo Pilladi’s comedy, ‘Last Call,’ which stars Jeremy Piven.

Returning to their hometown can often offer people the most insight on how they should move forward in their lives, and not hold them back, like they originally believe. That’s certainly the case for Jeremy Piven’s protagonist of Mick in the new comedy, ‘Last Call.’

IFC Films is set to distribute the feature in theaters and on Digital and On Demand on March 19. In honor of ‘Last Call’s upcoming release, the distributor has unveiled the official trailer and poster for the movie.

The comedy was directed by Paolo Pilladi, who also co-wrote the script with Greg Lindo. In addition to Piven, ‘Last Call’ also stars Bruce Dern, Taryn Manning, Jamie Kennedy, Cathy Moriarty, Chris Kerson and Cheri Oteri.

‘Last Call’ follows successful real estate developer, Mick (Piven), as he returns home to his offbeat blue collar Irish neighborhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral. While there, he becomes obligated to stay to ensure his parents’ ailing family business gets back on course.

Amidst all of this, Mick grows closer to his childhood crush, Ali (Manning), who’s also back in town, while also enduring the constant ridicule from his old hometown crew. As he begins to reconnect with the neighborhood he grew up in, he finds himself at a crossroads when he becomes forced to either close or resurrect the family bar.

Summary
'Last Call' Official Trailer
Title
'Last Call' Official Trailer
Description

IFC Films has released the official trailer for co-writer-director Paolo Pilladi's comedy, 'Last Call,' which stars Jeremy Piven.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top