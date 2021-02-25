Dave Bautista Leads the Fight to Take Down Zombies in Army of the Dead Official Teaser Trailer

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is heading back to the land of zombies with the upcoming release of his horror movie, ‘Army of the Dead.’ In support of the drama’s distribution on Netflix on May 21, the streaming platform has unveiled the official teaser trailer for for the action feature.

Snyder, who made his feature film helming debut with the 2004 remake of the hit classic zombie movie, ‘Dawn of the Dead,’ directed ‘Army of the Dead.’ The filmmaker also produced and created the story for his latest drama, which he also co-wrote the script for with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

‘Army of the Dead’ stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi,Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy. Set in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, the movie follows a group of mercenaries as they take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.