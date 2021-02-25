Connect with us

Dave Bautista Leads the Fight to Take Down Zombies in Army of the Dead Official Teaser Trailer

HORROR HEADLINES

Dave Bautista Leads the Fight to Take Down Zombies in Army of the Dead Official Teaser Trailer

Published on

(L-R): Dave Bautista as Scott Ward and Zack Synder (director-producer-writer) on the set of ‘Army of the Dead.’ Credit: Clay Enos/Netflix © 2021

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is heading back to the land of zombies with the upcoming release of his horror movie, ‘Army of the Dead.’ In support of the drama’s distribution on Netflix on May 21, the streaming platform has unveiled the official teaser trailer for for the action feature.

Snyder, who made his feature film helming debut with the 2004 remake of the hit classic zombie movie, ‘Dawn of the Dead,’ directed ‘Army of the Dead.’ The filmmaker also produced and created the story for his latest drama, which he also co-wrote the script for with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

‘Army of the Dead’ stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi,Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy. Set in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, the movie follows a group of mercenaries as they take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Summary
'Army of the Dead' Official Teaser Trailer
Title
'Army of the Dead' Official Teaser Trailer
Description

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for writer-director-producer Zack Snyder's action horror film, 'Army of the Dead.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top