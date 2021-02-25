Connect with us

Eve Discovers That Her Lover, Stefan, is Implicated in a Murder on Waking the Dead

The cast of the BBC One police procedural crime drama series, ‘Waking the Dead.’

It takes a special police force to be able to contend with society’s most reprehensible crimes, including fanaticism within different religions, international organized crime, war crimes and murder. But the fictional London-based Cold Case unit is readily able to handle any challenge that comes its way on the hit British crime drama television series, ‘Waking the Dead.’ The team is composed of highly skilled CID police officers, a psychological profiler and a forensic scientist who fearlessly do whatever it takes to track down the perpetrators of unsolved transgressions.

The International Emmy Award-winning police procedural has been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences throughout its entire run. The show was celebrated when it originally aired on BBC One between 2000-2011.

Repeats of ‘Waking the Dead’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest feature-length episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 6:25-8:35pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode of Series 8 of ‘Waking the Dead,’ which is titled ‘Substitute,’ was written by Edward Bennett and Ed Whitmore, and directed by Edward Bennett. The episode follows Eve (Tara Fitzgerald) as she discovers that her lover, Stefan (Joseph Mawle), is implicated in a murder, during which Boyd (Trevor Eve) promises to support her.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

