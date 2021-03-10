Daniel Becomes Increasingly Embroiled in the University Hunger Strike on Doctors

Both doctors and patients must cling to their last bit of hope in any dire situation. That ambition and faith is presented in the British medical soap opera, ‘Doctors.’ The drama series is set in a busy Midlands practice, and follows the turbulent lives and loves of the staff and patients.

The critically acclaimed show, which has won British Soap Awards, is currently airing its 21st series on BBC One, and is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 8:45-9:15am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 14 of Series 22 of ‘Doctors,’ which is titled ‘Imposter,’ was written by Paul Campbell, and directed by David Lewis Richardson. The episode follows Daniel (Matthew Chambers) as he becomes increasingly embroiled in the university hunger strike, despite Zara (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) warning him to stay away. Meanwhile, when her mother starts treating her like a stranger, teenager Rosie (Naomi Morris) realizes she has been locked out of a family secret.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.