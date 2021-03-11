Karen Goes on a Date That Doesn’t Go Well on EastEnders

Local residents and their families are going about their daily lives on the British soap opera, ‘EastEnders.’ Set in Albert Square in the East End of London in the fictional borough of Walford, the BAFTA Award-winning drama is currently airing on BBC One.

The critically acclaimed show is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, and to international viewers who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 2:35-3:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Today’s episode of ‘EastEnders’ was written by Pete Lawson, and directed by Christopher McGill, Richard Lynn and Conor Morrissey. It follows Karen (Lorraine Stanley) as she goes on a date, but all is not as it seems. Meanwhile, Honey (Emma Barton) plots to get Billy and Jay (Perry Fenwick and Jamie Borthwick) to put their differences aside, and Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) learns a lesson the hard way.

