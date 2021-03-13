AC12’s Investigation Finally Exposes a Vicious Criminal Gang Run From Within the Police on Line of Duty

Uncovering corruption within the police force is one of the mostly highly debated subjects in modern society, both in real life and fictitious storytelling. One of the most popular international television shows to be currently exposing that exploitation is the British BBC police procedural drama, ‘Line of Duty.’

The series, which has won such accolades as the Royal Television Society Award and Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Best Drama Series, is currently airing on BBC One, and is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The show’s next episode can be streamed this afternoon at 4-5pm local time on Filmon. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fifth episode of Series 1 of ‘Line of Duty,’ which is titled ‘Last Words,’ was written by Jed Mercurio, and directed by Daniel Nettheim. The episode follows AC12’s investigation as it finally exposes a vicious criminal gang run from within the police. But while Steve (Keeley Hawes) now appears convinced of Lindsay’s innocence, Kate remains determined to prove she had a role in the ambush.

