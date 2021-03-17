1st Base Runner’s Pirouette Music Video Review

Artist: 1st Base Runner: Tim Husmann: All vocals and instruments

Single: ‘Pirouette;’ Released February 15, 2021; Producer: Tim Husmann; Mixing Engineer: Colin Bricker at Mighty Find Productions in Denver; Mastering: Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound in Edgewater, New Jersey

Many people often struggle to find their way during relentlessly challenging times. But Austin-based artist, Tim Husmann, who performs under the stage name, 1st Base Runner, powerfully highlights people’s fight to find their way again on his stellar recently released song, ‘Pirouette.’

Serving as the second single from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming full-length album, ‘Seven Years of Silence,’ which is set to be unveiled on April 8, the indie-electronic track is a true standout. The relatable tune, whose music video was released on Valentine’s Day, deserves attention from international audiences during the continuously trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the single, the musician captives his listeners by crooning about the struggles everyone experiences in life, and their need to find the strength to overcome those challenges. ‘Pirouette’ also leaves a lasting impression by noting that the world often fails to provide people with a clear sense of direction during their attempts to determine how they should overcome stressful situations.

Taking cues from such singers and bands as Michael Riesman, Henryk Gorecki, Exploded View and Radiohead, Husmann successfully infused moments of melancholy and avant-garde into the vocals of his latest track. His latest tune is also driven by stunning post-punk-rock, synth and electronic instrumentals that help create its atmospheric vibe.

‘Pirouette’s music video perfectly emphasizes the artist’s feeling as though the world is trying to hold him down. The song’s video features Husmann as he’s swimming laps in a pool, which smartly represent the endless repetitive work he’s putting into trying to find a new direction in his life, albeit to little success. As he tries to fight being held down by external circumstances he can’t completely control, he’s ultimately not completely successful in his pursuit of getting up after he falls.

Husmann proves what a noteworthy musician he is with the recent release of his latest single, ‘Pirouette,’ which stunningly highlights people’s determination to find their way again in a world that’s filled with countless obstacles, especially during a time of worldwide crisis. Intertwining melancholic and avant-garde vocals with gripping post-punk-rock, synth and electronic instrumentals, the singer-songwriter proves his undeniable talent on his new atmospheric electronic indie track, which deserves attention from global audiences during the continuously difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

