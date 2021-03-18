Connect with us

Yael Stone Asks Josh Helman Why He Doesn’t Love Her Anymore in As Long As We Both Shall Live Exclusive Clip

Actress Yael Stone appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from co-writer-director Ali Askari’s romantic thriller, ‘As Long As We Both Shall Live.’

Contending with the end of a marriage after one of the spouses dies is difficult-for both the living and the dead. That’s certainly the case for the characters played by actor Josh Helman and actress Yael Stone in the new romantic thriller, ‘As Long As We Both Shall Live.’ In honor of the film’s recent release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, the ghost of Stone’s character, Sarah, visits her former husband, Malcolm, who’s played by Helman, a year after her death. He initially doesn’t believe that she’s really there with him, but she ignores his doubts and instead questions him over why he doesn’t love her anymore. He responds by insisting that she wanted him to move on, but she’s still upset that he found a new love. She reminds him that she still-and will always-love him.

The drama is now available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. ‘As Long As We Both Shall Live’ was directed by Ali Askari, who also wrote the script with Joe McKernan, Adam C. Sherer and Golan Ramraz. Besides Helman and Stone, the movie also stars Jennifer Allcott, Paul Sorvino, Yvonne Cone, Slate Holmgren and Danny Lane.

‘As Long As We Both Shall Live’ follows Malcolm as he sinks into depression after his wife, Sarah, tragically dies. When he meets Nya (Allcott) one year later, he finally allows himself to give over to new love.

That’s when Malcolm starts seeing his dead wife, who tells him how abandoned she feels, and terrorizes him at every turn. Every time she appears, debilitating headaches cripple him, and he begins to doubt his sanity. With the help of his sister-in-law, Dee (Cone), and his mentor, Jim (Sorvino), he begins to reconcile his past with his present, in order to forgive himself, mourn properly, hang onto his new love and not lose his mind in the process.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

