He Sees You When You’re Sleeping – Mem Ferda’s ‘The Nights Before Christmas’ is a Festive Nightmare

“He’s Making a List… Don’t Be On It.”

Sequel to the 2017 feature Once Upon a Time a Christmas, producer Mem Ferda and Paul Tanter’s The Nights Before Christmas is a chilling festive nightmare. Picking up where its prequel left off, survivors Courtney and Jennifer are on the run from Mr and Mrs Claus, whilst FBI Agent Natalie Parker hunts down the murderous duo. As Christmas approaches, the pair massacre their way through the naughty list, relentlessly butchering every last name.

When asked what sets The Nights Before Christmas apart from other seasonal horrors, director Paul Tanter commented: “It’s got the blood and kills of a gory slasher with the tension and mystery of Silence of The Lambs. Plus, I think it’s got a great and unique set of antagonists with Santa and Mrs Claus, who are a hell of a lot of fun to watch. You kind of find yourself rooting for the bad guys at times.”

The film first premiered at the 2019 Blood in The Snow Film Festival and went on to show at London FrightFest 2020. The Nights Before Christmas finally released on the 6th December 2020 and was distributed by Dystopian Films. Watch the official trailer below.

Release Date: December 6th, 2020

Director: Paul Tanter.

Writers: Simon Phillips and Paul Tanter.

Producers: Mem Ferda, Paul Tanter.

Cast: Simon Phillips, Sayla de Goede, Anne-Carolyne Binette, Micheal Coughlan and Keegan Chambers.

Quote Source: https://horrornews.net/160941/exclusive-interview-director-paul-tanter- the-nights-before-christmas/