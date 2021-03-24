Exclusive: Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg Video Interview and Clip For Food Club

Sometimes it takes a devastating event for people to find a new lease on life, and that it’s never too late to live a more fulfilling existence with the people who truly love them. That’s certainly the case for the three main characters in the new comedy, ‘Food Club.’ The longtime girlfriends, who are coming into their prime, suddenly have the opportunity to redefine themselves and acknowledge that the most important thing in life is their friendship.

Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg directed and executive produced the film, which was written by Anne-Marie Olesen. The movie stars Kirsten Olesen, Stina Ekblad, Kirsten Lehfeldt, Michele Venitucci, Troels Lyby, Rasmus Botoft and Mia Lyhne. The feature is now playing in theaters and virtual cinemas and on VOD, courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

‘Food Club’ follows Marie (Kirsten Olesen), who recently found herself abandoned on Christmas Eve by her husband, and has been falling apart ever since. Berling (Stina Ekblad) has been the eternal bacherlorette who outwardly denies her age and seemingly lives the sweet life. While her life seems perfect, she eventually reveals that she has a complicated relationship with her daughter. Vanja (Kirsten Lehfeldt) is still living in the past and has never been able to move on from her late husband.

To help them contend with the way their lives have turned out, the three friends decide to travel from their home country of Denmark to Italy together to attend a cooking course. While there, they each find the opportunity to redefine themselves. They also acknowledge that the most important thing in life is their friendship, and that it’s never too late to live a more fulfilling life.

In honor of the comedy’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Marie, Berling and Vanja, along with the rest of their cooking class to a winery, and see several people grape-treading in the field. Marie initially expresses her disinterest in participating in the activity, but her friends remind her that she would have loved the activity when they were younger. The group then sample different varieties of oil olive in the field, which is another activity that Marie expresses her disinterest in.

Also in support of ‘Food Club’s release, Topsøe-Rothenborg generously took the time recently to talk about directing and producing the feature during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the filmmaker discussed what elements of Olesen’s script convinced her to helm the feature, and what her overall directorial style was like during the production. Topsøe-Rothenborg also divulged what the casting process was like for the movie, particularly in signing Olesen, Ekblad and Lehfeldt on to play the three lead roles, and what the process of working with the actresses was like to build their characters.

Watch our exclusive video interview with Topsøe-Rothenborg above, and our exclusive clip from ‘Food Club’ below.