Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist Blu-ray Giveaway

There are few moments in a person’s existence that clearly define their fate and life’s overall trajectory. That’s certainly the case for Academy Award-winning filmmaker, William Friedkin, and the characters in one of his career-defining movies, ‘The Exorcist.’ The director of one of the most acclaimed and celebrated horror features in film history is exploring how his classic drama helped shape not only his own life and filmography, but also the overall genre over the past half-a-century, in the documentary, ‘Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist.’

RLJE Films is set to distribute the movie on VOD, Digital HD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, April 13. ‘Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist’ will be sold on Blu-ray for an SRP of $$28.96. The iTunes release will include the following bonus extras: 2020 BIFAN Masterclass with William Friedkin and Alexandre O. Philippe and 2020 Denver Film – In Conversation with William Friedkin and Alexandre O. Philippe, the later of whom wrote and directed the documentary.

‘Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on the Exorcist’ is a complete dissection and sweeping examination of the title award-winning genre classic. The film explores the uncharted depths of Friedkin’s mind’s eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process and the mysteries of faith and fate that helped shape his life and filmography, as told by the filmmaker himself.