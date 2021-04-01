WRYT’s Self-Titled EP Review

<a href="https://wryt.bandcamp.com/album/wryt">WRYT by WRYT</a>

Artist: WRYT (Mychael Wright): Vocals

EP: ‘WRYT;’ Sarah Fox Schofield Wright: Additional vocals; Gabriel Solomon Wilson: Producer; Aaron Knot: Sound engineer; Chris Greely: Mixing engineer; Drew Lavyne: Mastering engineer; Released March 15, 2021

Versatile alternative rock singer-songwriter, Mychael Wright is taking a powerful stance for his political and racial beliefs with the recent release of two of his most socially conscious anthems, ‘Ivory Tower’ and ‘Milk & Honey.’ The singles, which have been paired to be released as a self-titled EP under the musician’s stage name, WRYT, bravely confront the social injustices he has witnessed throughout his life.

Through the unwavering stance he takes in his resolute and honest lyrics that reflect his defense of society’s most persecuted members, Wright forms an immediate emotional connection with his listeners. The indie rock Washington, D.C.-based musician emotionally set his highly relevant lyrics that reflect on the political injustices that many marginalized groups face in modern American society against a unique blend of instrumentals; his signature edgy grunge rock drum beats are soulfully blended with R&B and funk-inspired guitar riffs.

The first entry on Wright’s new EP, ‘Ivory Tower,’ is a spirited contemplation over how many Americans unconditionally honor the leaders they elect, despite their wrongdoings and the harm they cause to society, especially in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. In passionate vocals that are reminiscent of such alternative-pop-rock-emo singers as Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Boyd Urie and Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, Wright proclaims that he will face the insurrection to make sure that justice will forever have a place in American society. With the support of notable classic rock guitar riffs, the musician’s gripping vocals and meaningful lyrics are sure to make the track an instant commercial hit.

‘Ivory Tower’ is followed by ‘WRYT’ second entry, ‘Milk & Honey,’ which features a notably slower tempo than its predecessor, but still maintains the singer’s angst over how people, especially minorities, are being treated in American society. While the guitar riffs on ‘Milk & Honey’ are a bit more mellow than ‘Ivory Tower,’ they still intensely amplify Wright’s pain of the unjust treatment that minorities face on a regular basis. The equally somber and mesmerizing track expertly blends the singer’s hypnotic vocals with wistful guitar playing to emphasize the need to bring an end to the racial divide that’s so prevalent across America right now.

For more information on Wright, visit his Bandcamp page.