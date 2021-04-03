A Legendary Rock Star is Found Dead as He’s Making His Comeback on Taggart

Sometimes it takes a tough and experienced detective who had worked his way up through the ranks to guide young new recruits to success as they enter the police force. That’s certainly the case for the title protagonist of the Scottish crime drama show, ‘Taggart.’ The eponymous lead character, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart, who was played by Mark McManus (until the actor’s death in 1994), is the perfect officer to advise the latest group of detectives. The television series, which is set in the Maryhill CID of Strathclyde Police, follows the detectives as they solve crimes in the Greater Glasgow area.

The Scottish BAFTA-winning show, which is the UK’s longest-running police drama, premiered in 1983 on the British ITV network, and ran until 2010. Repeats of the series are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘Taggart’ is set to stream on Filmon this evening at 5:00-7:50pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The first episode from series 12 of ‘Taggart,’ which is titled ‘Legends,’ was written by Barry Appleton, and directed by Alan Macmillan. The episode follows a legendary 1960s rock star who’s found dead just as he’s about to make his comeback.

