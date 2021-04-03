Executive Producer Mem Ferda Quenches Every Horror Buff’s Thirst with New Feature ‘Bloodthirst’

Indie blockbuster Bloodthirst, Executive Produced by Mem Ferda, is a flawless amalgamation of science fiction and quintessential horror against a post-apocalyptic backdrop. Protagonist John Shepard (Costas Mandylor) is a seasoned vampire hunter, faced with the arduous task of defeating the master vampire to prevent his impending transformation into the undead.

Prolific Director Michael Su adds Bloodthirst to his long list of indie horror titles. Production companies Mahal Empire and Blaen-Y-Bootleg Films pulled together a top-notch cast, featuring the likes of Tara Reid (American Pie), Costas Mandylor (Saw IV), Robert LaSardo (Waterworld), and Sarah French (Blind). Shot against Nevada’s barren, lifeless landscape, the scene is set for the perfect post-societal nightmare to ensue.

At present, the concept poster is the only glimpse we have into the wicked world of Bloodthirst; however, fans can look forward to the impending trailer. A release date is yet to be confirmed, as the title is currently in post-production.

Release Date: TBA.

Director: Michael Su.

Writers: Massimiliano Cerchi, Adrian Milnes.

Executive Producers: Mem Ferda, Scott Atkins, Jagtar Bains et. al.

Cast: Tara Reid, Robert LaSardo, Costas Mandylor, Elissa Dowling and Sarah French