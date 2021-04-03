Cyclones, Curses and Clowns: Producer Mem Ferda’s ‘Clownado’ is a Creepy Coalescence of All Your Worst Nightmares

British Producer Mem Ferda has hatched what can only be described as the sinister love-child of ‘Sharknado’ and Stephen Kings ‘IT’. Clownado tells the tale of a troupe of tornado wielding circus clowns with supernatural powers and murder on their minds. A ragtag bunch of outcasts, including a stripper, Elvis impersonator, truck driver, and teen runaway, are the target of their vengeance, ultimately resulting in a showdown with the boss clown from hell.

Low-budget directing veteran Todd Sheets amalgamated a spectacular ensemble of indie regulars and industry legends, featuring Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist), Linnea Quigley (Return of Living Dead), Douglas Epps (Bonehill Road), and Bobby Westrick (Madhouse).

Clownado premiered at ‘Underground and Trash Film Festival’ in August of 2019. Enticed by this frightening foretaste? Watch the full feature now on Prime Video, or check out the trailer at the link below.

Writer and Director: Todd Sheets

Producers: Mem Ferda, Todd Sheets, Paul Stentaford, Amanda Payton and Shalyn Blain Lilliard

Cast: John O’Hara, Millie Milan, Bobby Westrick, Douglas Epps, Jeremy Todd and Rachel Lagen.