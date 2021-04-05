Tragedy Strikes For Griffin When His Friend is Murdered on New Tricks

Some unsolved crimes can soon become forgotten by the general public, but a dedicated group of officers refuse to give up hope that the perpetrators will eventually be caught and brought to justice. The determined members of the Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad (UCOS), a fictional division within London’s Metropolitan Police Service, are devoted to re-investigating those unresolved offensives on the popular British television crime drama series, ‘New Tricks.’

The procedural show, which was originally broadcast on BBC One, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘New Tricks’ is set to air on Filmon can be streamed this this evening at 5:00-6:25pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The ninth episode from series 11 of ‘New Tricks,’ which is titled ‘Breadcrumbs,’ was written by Richard Davidson, and directed by Keith Boak. The episode shows that tragedy strikes for Griffin (Nicholas Lyndhurst) when his friend Ellen Barker is found murdered.

