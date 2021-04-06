Sharon Gets an Unwelcomed Surprise on EastEnders

Connect with us

A scene from the BBC One soap opera, ‘EastEnders.’

Local residents and their families are going about their daily lives on the British soap opera, ‘EastEnders.’ Set in Albert Square in the East End of London in the fictional borough of Walford, the BAFTA Award-winning drama is currently airing on BBC One.

The critically acclaimed show is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, and to international viewers who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 2:35-3:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Today’s episode of ‘EastEnders’ was written by Kevin Rundle, and directed by Lance Kneeshaw, Matthew Evans and Laurence Wilson. It follows Sharon (Letitia Dean) as she gets an unwelcomed surprise as Jean (Gillian Wright) interferes. Meanwhile, Lola (Danielle Harold) has a decision to make, and Bernadette (Clair Norris) is forced to go against her better judgement.

