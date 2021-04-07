Connect with us

Nikki and Jack Investigate a Series of Murders Linked to the London Underground on Silent Witness

David Caves and Emilia Fox star on the ‘Falling Angels’ episode of the British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness.’

It takes a truly dedicated forensic pathology expert to be able to solve various crimes, even on scripted television show. That’s certainly the case with the long-running British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness,’ which was created by Nigel McCrery, a former real-life Nottingham-based murder squad detective based.

‘Silent Witness,’ which is produced by the BBC, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes. The group was led in part by Dr. Nikki Alexander, who was played by Emilia Fox, a forensic anthropologist who helps assist the team with its cases.

‘Silent Witness’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this evening at 6:20-8:40pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The second episode from series 18, which is titled ‘Falling Angels,’ was written by Graham Mitchell and directed by Craig Viveiros. The feature-length episode follows Nikki and Jack (David Caves) as they investigate a series of murders linked to the London Underground.

