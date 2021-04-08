A Violin Virtuoso Wants His Prized Stradivarius Turned Into a Fake on Lovejoy

One of the most important aspects of any detective work is being able to naturally tell when someone’s not offering the truth. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the British comedy-drama television series, ‘Lovejoy,’ which based on the picaresque novels by John Grant. The classic BBC One mystery show stars Ian McShane as the eponymous protagonist, a less than scrupulous, yet likeable, rogue antiques dealer who has a reputation for distinguishing genuine antiques from fakes.

‘Lovejoy’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 11:20am-12:25pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode from series 4 of ‘Lovejoy,’ which is titled ‘Second Fiddle,’ was written by Chris Kelly and Iain Roy , and directed by John Crome. It follows a violin virtuoso as he wants his prized Stradivarius turned into a fake, so Lovejoy asks a fiddler to help investigate.

