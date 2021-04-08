Actor Mark Daugherty is Inspired to Do the Right Thing in My True Fairytale Exclusive Clip

People can often be inspired to do the right by the most unexpected circumstances. That’s certainly the case for actor Mark Daugherty’s character of Danni in the upcoming mystery film, ‘My True Fairytale.’

Gravitas Ventures is set to distribute the thriller tomorrow on VOD. In honor of ‘My True Fairytale’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘The Monkey.’ In the clip, Danni is sleeping in his bed when he’s awoken by the title stuffed monkey that he keeps on his dresser. Much to Danni’s disbelief, the monkey encourages him to do the right thing and tell the police what he knows.

In addition to Daugherty, the movie stars Emma Kennedy, Bruce Davison, Joanna Cassidy, Darri Ingolfsson, BJ Mitchell, Morgan Lindholm, Juliana Destefano, Arnold Chun, Taylor Cole and Corin Nemec. ‘My True Fairytale’ was written, directed and produced by first-time feature filmmaker, D. Mitry.

The scribe-helmer-producer was inspired to make the teen drama by his own deeply personal story of losing his young daughter in a car accident. He made ‘My True Fairytale’ to remind viewers that everyone has the ability to be their own superheroes if they embrace the power of love.

‘My True Fairytale’ follows Angie Goodwin (Kennedy), a 17-year-old who vanishes after a horrific accident in the close-knit town of Gardenland, Florida. As the police and her family and friends search for her, she embarks on her own mysterious journey to save the world and fulfill her childhood fantasy of becoming a superhero. Angie discovers that she has incredible abilities, so she looks for ways to help those around her, who are struggling to deal with her disappearance.

For more information on ‘My True Fairytale,’ visit the thriller’s official website.