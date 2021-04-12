Deiondre Teagle, Faith Monique and Travis Cutner Enter the Death Ranch in Horror Thriller’s DVD Giveaway

Being on the run from the law isn’t always the most frightening part of life for fugitives, as they may ultimately face an even more terrifying foe. That’s certainly the case for the anti-hero siblings of the upcoming horror film, ‘Death Ranch.’

4Digital Media is set to distribute the thriller on Digital, VOD and DVD next Tuesday, April 20. Charlie Steeds wrote, directed and produced ‘Death Ranch,’ which stars Deiondre Teagle, Faith Monique, Travis Cutner, Scot Scurlock and Brad Belemjian.

In honor of 'Death Ranch's disc release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD of the feature.

Set in the 1970s, ‘Death Ranch’ follows three African American siblings-Brandon, Angela and Clarence (Teagle, Monique and Cutner)-as they go on the run from the police, and take refuge at an abandoned Tennessee ranch. But as night falls, Brandon discovers their hideout is on the hunting grounds of a cannibalistic Ku Klux Klan cult, and it’s not long before the siblings themselves are attacked and captured by the demented cult. Now, it’s up to Brandon to take down the bloodthirsty Klan, and save his brother and sister so they can have their bloody vengeance and escape alive.