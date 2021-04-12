Connect with us

Deiondre Teagle, Faith Monique and Travis Cutner Enter the Death Ranch in Horror Thriller’s DVD Giveaway

DVD NEWS

Deiondre Teagle, Faith Monique and Travis Cutner Enter the Death Ranch in Horror Thriller’s DVD Giveaway

Published on

Being on the run from the law isn’t always the most frightening part of life for fugitives, as they may ultimately face an even more terrifying foe. That’s certainly the case for the anti-hero siblings of the upcoming horror film, ‘Death Ranch.’

4Digital Media is set to distribute the thriller on Digital, VOD and DVD next Tuesday, April 20. Charlie Steeds wrote, directed and produced ‘Death Ranch,’ which stars Deiondre Teagle, Faith Monique, Travis Cutner, Scot Scurlock and Brad Belemjian.

In honor of ‘Death Ranch’s disc release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com, and let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Death Ranch’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, April 20, the day of the drama’s distribution to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. We’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

Set in the 1970s, ‘Death Ranch’ follows three African American siblings-Brandon, Angela and Clarence (Teagle, Monique and Cutner)-as they go on the run from the police, and take refuge at an abandoned Tennessee ranch. But as night falls, Brandon discovers their hideout is on the hunting grounds of a cannibalistic Ku Klux Klan cult, and it’s not long before the siblings themselves are attacked and captured by the demented cult. Now, it’s up to Brandon to take down the bloodthirsty Klan, and save his brother and sister so they can have their bloody vengeance and escape alive.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
4Digital Media
Product Name
'Death Ranch' Blu-ray and DVD

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top