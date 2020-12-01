Mhairi Calvey, Makenna Guyler and Kevin Leslie Fight the Undead in The Curse of Hobbes House Exclusive Clip and DVD Giveaway

Two estranged sisters are visiting their ancestral home to uncover their family’s past. But instead of discovering their relatives’ secrets, they’re instead confronted by an ancient curse of the undead after a freak storm in the upcoming horror film, ‘The Curse of Hobbes House.’

4Digital Media is set to distribute the zombie drama on Tuesday, December 15 on Digital, VOD and DVD. The movie was written by Wolf-Peter Arand and Juliane Block, the latter of whom also served as the director. The thriller stars Mhairi Calvey (‘Braveheart,’ ‘Crystal’s Shadow’), Makenna Guyler (‘David and Goliath’), Waleed Elgadi (‘A Hologram of the King’) and Kevin Leslie (‘The Rise of the Krays’).

In honor of ‘The Curse of Hobbes House’s release, ShockYa debuting an exclusive clip from the thriller, which is titled ‘I Did What I Had To Do.’ The clip, which features Calvey, who plays Jane Dormant, Guyler, who portrays Jennifer Dormant, and Leslie, who plays Nigel Thatcher, follows Nigel as he reveals his true colors to Jane and Jennifer.

Also in celebration of ‘The Curse of Hobbes House’s distribution, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a DVD of the film. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘The Curse of Hobbes House’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line and your mailing address in the message. You have until Tuesday, December 15, the day of the drama’s Digital, VOD and DVD distribution, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On December 15, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

4 Digital Media has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Curse of Hobbes House’:

After the death of her Aunt, Jane Dormant travels to the family’s remote, ancestral home hoping to receive a large inheritance. When Jane’s estranged half-sister, Jennifer, arrives at Hobbes House to claim her part of the estate, the sisters’ simmering hate ignites. But then a violent, unexpected storm cuts the estate off from outside help and a wave of bloodthirsty zombies lays siege. Now the sisters have to learn how to fight back together.

For more information on ‘The Curse of Hobbes House,’ visit its official website.