Jack Tries to Get Answers About Bert’s Death on A Place to Call Home

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable and at peace. That’s certainly the case for the protagonist of the Australian television series, ‘A Place to Call.’ The lead character, Sarah Adams, who’s played by Marta Dusseldorp, returns to her native Australia following the Second World War, after she spent 20 years abroad in Paris, in order to start a new life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2013 on Australia’s Seven Network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘A Place to Call Home’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 9:40-11:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The second episode from series 2, which is titled ‘I Believe,’ was written by Tony Morphett, and directed by Mark Joffe. The episode, which is set in the aftermath of Bert’s death and its subsequent cover-up, follows the search for inner peace for those those who are involved in the case. Meanwhile, Jack (Craig Hall) tries to get some answers.

