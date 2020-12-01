Jimmy O. Yang is Embracing the Challenges of Pursing His Comedic Dreams in The Opening Act DVD Giveaway

Sometimes the process of keeping and maintaining a dream job can be just as challenging as achieving the goal of being hired. Actor Jimmy O. Yang’s protagonist is learning that all-too-important lesson the hard way in the upcoming comedy, ‘The Opening Act.’

RLJE Films will distribute the movie on Tuesday, December 15 on DVD and Blu-ray, for an SRP of $27.97 and $28.96, respectively. The discs will include several bonus features, including ‘The Making of ‘The Opening Act,’ ‘Getting Started in Comedy’ and extended stand-up scenes with Yang and several of his co-stars, including Cedric The Entertainer and Whitney Cummings.

In addition to Yang, Cedric The Entertainer and Cummings, the movie also stars Alex Moffat, Neal Brennan, Debby Ryan, Ken Jeong, Bill Burr, Jermaine Fowler, Russell Peters, Tom Segura and Iliza Shlesinger. ‘The Opening Act’ was written and directed by stand-up comedian Steve Byrne, and produced by Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley.

In ‘The Opening Act,’ Will Chu (Yang) is stuck in a thankless job while trying to pursue his true passion in life, becoming a stand-up comedian. When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road opening for his hero Billy G. (Cedric the Entertainer), the realities of life on the stage come crashing in. Between relentless hecklers, drunk comedy groupies and hard-to-impress morning radio DJs, things get off to a rough start. Even if he can learn from his idols and overcome the challenges, he’ll have to prove he has what it takes to make his dream a reality.