Swissx Introduces The Cannabis Box Club and Celebrity Partnerships

Swissx’s Cannabis Box Club is becoming a way of life for people around the world, as the company is offering it’s customers the wellness benefits of CBD from the comfort of their home. Every month box club members will receive Swissx’s latest hemp and CBD product in carefully curated members-only packages at hugely discount rates. Members will also have access to exclusive products, swag and a subscription to Swissx TV.

In a newly released Swissx commercial, the company highlights how its Cannabis Box Club packages include some of the purest, high quality CBD products on the market. The ingredients for the products, including oils, lotions, soaps and chocolates, are grown in the Caribbean, which is home to Swissx Island, one of Antigua’s finest beach resorts.

In addition to the CBD products, the company’s boxes also include Swissx merchandise, including a Swissx team hat and shirt, and a subscription to Swissx TV an exclusive streaming channel. Each box included QR codes that unlock original content from it’s celebrity members, including boxing legend Mike Tyson, Ray J, Grammy Award winning Scott Storch and Marlon Asher the recording artist behind Ganja Farmer available on ITunes and everywhere else via Octiive. Select boxes have a golden ticket that allow users to stay in five star resorts around the world, including Swissx Island.

SwissX is also offering new members the amazing deal of 50 percent off their first purchase when they visit Swissx.com. To receive the discount, enter the code BABY with your order.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy marijuana and cannabis use. It’s products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain.