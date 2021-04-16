Video Interview: Kelly McCormick Talks Nobody (Exclusive)

Creating characters who are seemingly the least likely to take a courageous stance is actually the most qualified one to do so has become a successful strategy for producer Kelly McCormick whenever she collaborates on action thrillers with Universal Pictures. After collaborating on the Charlize Theron-led drama, ‘Atomic Blonde,’ and the ‘Fast & Furious‘ spin-off, ‘Hobbs & Shaw,’ the producer and studio reunited to prove once again that the man society doesn’t take seriously is the most dangerous of all with their latest film, ‘Nobody.’

Emmy Award-nominated actor, Bob Odenkirk portrays the protagonist of Hutch Mansell in the new movie. The ‘Better Call Saul’ performer’s latest eponymous character isn’t afraid to elicit change and take down his enemies through any means necessary in ‘Nobody.’

Universal Pictures is distributing the thriller today on digital, followings its theatrical release on March 26. The crime drama was directed by acclaimed action filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, who first garnered attention in the genre when he made his feature film writing and helming debuts on the sci-fi movie, ‘Hardcore Henry.’ ‘Nobody’ was penned by ‘John Wick‘ franchise scribe, Derek Kolstad.

‘Nobody’ follows Hutch, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, who seemingly never pushes back or causes trouble. But his whole demeanor and life instantly change when two robbers break into his suburban home one night. He initially declines to defend himself and his family against the perpetrators, as he instead hopes to prevent serious violence. But as a result of his pacifism, Hutch’s teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull further away from him.

As Hutch and his family contend with the aftermath of the incident, his long-simmering rage triggers his dormant instincts, and propels him to embark on a brutal path that later reveals dark secrets and lethal skills from his past. He begins to realize that violence may be the only thing that can protect his family from a dangerous new adversary he makes after the robbery, Yulian Kuznetsov (Alexey Serebryakov). Along the way, Hutch does whatever it takes to ensure that he will never be mistaken as a nobody again, especially while he’s defending his family.

McCormick generously took the time recently to talk about producing ‘Nobody’ during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the filmmaker discussed why she was interested in serving as one of the producers on the drama, and what her overall producing style was like during the production. She also explained what her collaboration with Naishuller, Odenkirk and the rest of the cast and crew was like, particularly on the drama’s visual style, including the stunts and production design. McCormick also delved into what her experience of reuniting with Universal Pictures on their latest action thriller was like throughout the shoot.

Watch our exclusive video interview with McCormick above, and the official trailer for ‘Nobody’ below.