Walk Away with One Million Dollars in Dr. Crack’s Foot Massage Video Contest

Giving foot massages has never been so rewarding as it is now with Dr. Cracks’ new competition on Swissx TV. The famed chiropractor, who has garnered popularity on such social media platforms as Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook, is engaging with his international followers again by offering a large cash prize to the person who proves they give the best foot massage.

Dr. Cracks is giving $1,000,000 to whoever uploads the most unique foot massage video to his Swissx TV channel. The submission will also be posted on the Swissx streaming service.

The competition will air live this Friday, May 7 at 4pm PT, which will be sponsored by SwissX TV. One lucky winner will be announced at a later date. The event will highlight Footbuddys’ foot lotion, which is infused with Swissx’s CBD.

Swissx’s lotions feature a natural, unique fusion of all-natural ingredients, including premium Swiss cannabis extract. Research has shown that CBD oil can alleviate pain and other common side effects of inflamed muscles. Utilizing those results, Swissx crafted a unique blend of organic plants from Malibu, California, essential oils and Nano Emulsified CBD that contain anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and soothing properties that relaxes muscle tension. The foot lotion, which quickly absorbs into users’ skin, has also been proven to relieve stress and anxiety symptoms.

Swissx’s CBD foot lotion also helps refresh and rejuvenates skin, as it’s also rich in vitamin E. It protects and regenerates all skin types against harmful elements in an increasingly harsh environment. While its anti-aging properties smooths wrinkles, it also simultaneously helps with a wide range of skin conditions naturally and safely with a unique fusion of all-natural ingredients, and without any harmful chemical agents.

Like all of Swissx’s lotions, its foot lotion is made in Switzerland, and is grown from humans’ genetics. The lotion has been turned into the the most advanced high speed Nano Tech emulsification of the cannabinoids, in order to make the most potent fast acting moisturizer.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy marijuana and cannabis use. Its products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain.

Swissx TV enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.