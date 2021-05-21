Babysitter Must Die Exclusive Trailer Debut Features Actress Riley Scott Fighting Back Against a Pack of Cultists

Nothing will stop the babysitter from protecting the family she’s caring for in the upcoming horror film, ‘Babysitter Must Die.’ In her breakout role, actress Riley Scott plays Josie Jane, the title caregiver who uses the skills she picked up while at summer camp and in scouts to fight back against a pack of cultists who break into the house where she’s working.

Blue Fox Entertainment is set to distribute the drama on VOD on Tuesday, June 22. In honor of the action movie’s release, ShockYa is exclusively debuting the trailer for the feature.

The thriller was written by Julie Auerbach and Kevin Tavolaro, and directed by Kohl Glass. Besides Scott, ‘Babysitter Must Die’ also stars Melinda Yeaman, Nathan Stevens, Nik Fitzgerald, Scarlett Hazen, Kristin Jensen and Robert Scott Smith

Set during a game of hide-and-seek, ‘Babysitter Must Die’ follows the pack of cultists as they invade the house of a wealthy family to find an apocalyptic secret hidden in the walls. What they don’t know is Josie is still hiding and armed with a variety of daring skills, which she’ll use to protect the kids she’s watching.