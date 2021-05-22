Actress-Writer Chloe Traicos is Introducing Jodea with Comedy’s Virtual Screenings

Relentlessly doing whatever it takes to follow her dream of becoming a successful actress has worked out for filmmaker Chloe Traicos‘s title protagonist in the new romantic comedy, ‘Introducing Jodea.’ Audiences can witness the struggling eponymous performer’s journey to achieve her professional goals through exclusive virtual screenings of the film this Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27 here on ShockYa.

The virtual screenings are helping promote the movie’s upcoming official release in theaters nationwide on Friday, June 4. The theatrical distribution comes after the comedy won over 10 major awards, including Best Comedy at the L.A. Indie Film Festival and Best Director at the Florence Film Awards.

Besides playing the title character in ‘Introducing Jodea,’ Traicos also wrote the script. The movie was directed by JD Cohen, and co-stars Jeff Coppage, Kent Hatch and Ryan Pratton.

‘Introducing Jodea’ chronicles how the eponymous protagonist’s fortune change when a world famous movie director, Zac Kawalsky (Coppage), drives into the back of her car. The accident allows Jodea to use the opportunity to beg the filmmaker for a role in his latest action feature, and both of their lives soon begin to change, seemingly for the better.