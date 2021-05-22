Connect with us

Actress-Writer Chloe Traicos is Introducing Jodea with Comedy’s Virtual Screenings

MOVIES

Actress-Writer Chloe Traicos is Introducing Jodea with Comedy’s Virtual Screenings

Published on

Jeff Coppage and Chloe Traicos star in director Jon Cohen’s romantic comedy, ‘Introducing Jodea.’

Relentlessly doing whatever it takes to follow her dream of becoming a successful actress has worked out for filmmaker Chloe Traicos‘s title protagonist in the new romantic comedy, ‘Introducing Jodea.’ Audiences can witness the struggling eponymous performer’s journey to achieve her professional goals through exclusive virtual screenings of the film this Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27 here on ShockYa.

The virtual screenings are helping promote the movie’s upcoming official release in theaters nationwide on Friday, June 4. The theatrical distribution comes after the comedy won over 10 major awards, including Best Comedy at the L.A. Indie Film Festival and Best Director at the Florence Film Awards.

Besides playing the title character in ‘Introducing Jodea,’ Traicos also wrote the script. The movie was directed by JD Cohen, and co-stars Jeff Coppage, Kent Hatch and Ryan Pratton.

‘Introducing Jodea’ chronicles how the eponymous protagonist’s fortune change when a world famous movie director, Zac Kawalsky (Coppage), drives into the back of her car. The accident allows Jodea to use the opportunity to beg the filmmaker for a role in his latest action feature, and both of their lives soon begin to change, seemingly for the better.

Summary
'Introducing Jodea' Trailer
Title
'Introducing Jodea' Trailer
Description

The official trailer for director J.D Cohen's romantic comedy, 'Introducing Jodea,' which stars writer Chloe Traicos and Jeff Coppage.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top