The Power of The Smith’s Music is Changing Ellar Coltrane’s Life in Shoplifters of the World DVD Giveaway

Music is one of the leading things in life that has the power to completely influence people’s existences. The young American protagonists of this spring’s musical comedy-drama, ‘Shoplifters of the World,’ follow that idea as they allow their favorite English rock band, The Smiths sway their perspectives on international culture and how they should lead their lives.

RLJE Films is set to distribute the feature on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, June 1. The DVD will be sold for an SRP of $27.97, and the Blu-ray will retail for an SRP of $28.96.

Stephen Kijak wrote and directed ‘Shoplifters of the World.’ The film stars Helena Howard (Amazon’s ‘The Wilds,’ ‘Madeline’s Madeline’), Ellar Coltrane (‘Boyhood,’ Showtime’s ‘The Good Lord Bird’), Elena Kampouris (‘Children of the Corn,’ ‘Sacred Lies’), Nick Krause (‘Boyhood,’ ‘The Descendants’), James Bloor (Nat Geo’s ‘Barkskins’) and Joe Manganiello.

Set in the summer of 1987, ‘Shoplifters of the World’ follows four friends, including Cleo (Howard), Sheila (Kampouris), Billy (Krause) and Patrick (Bloor), who are reeling from the sudden break-up of The Smiths. In an effort to mourn their musical loss, the quartet embarks on a night out of partying.

At the same time, another impassioned Smiths fan, Dean (Coltrane), takes a local radio DJ, Full Metal Mickey (Manganiello), hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but the band’s tracks all night long. With the radio station playing as the soundtrack to their night, the friends go on a wild journey of self-discovery that will transform them forever. Featuring an incredible soundtrack, including 20 songs from The Smiths, the movie is an ode to the craziness of the ’80s.