Tahj Mowry Meets Lisa the Therapist in Welcome Matt Exclusive Clip

Actor Tahj Mowry is struggling to overcome his fears with the help of a therapist in the upcoming comedy, ‘Welcome Matt.’ The performer’s title protagonist is an aspiring writer-director whose dreams are being put on hold after he endures a traumatic experience on the verge of his big break into the film industry. In an effort to overcome his growing fears of venturing outside, he seeks guidance from the therapist, only to quickly change his mind.

The movie was penned and helmed by Leon Pierce Jr. In addition to Mowry, the comedy also stars Deon Cole, Jazsmin Lewis-Kelley, Dorien Wilson and GG Townson. Gravitas Ventures is set to distribute ‘Welcome Matt’ in theaters and On Demand this Friday, May 28.

In honor of the comedy’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Matt Meets Lisa the Therapist.’ In the clip, Matt has his first session with Lisa, who’s played by Townson. After reviewing the paperwork that he filled out and speaking with his mother, the therapist tells Matt that she thinks he’s developing agoraphobia. However, he doesn’t agree with the diagnosis, and begins to feel that therapy won”t help him.

‘Welcome Matt’ follows the eponymous character, a twenty-something-year-old up-and-coming filmmaker that encounters a traumatic experience on the verge of his big break into the film industry. As a result of suffering this traumatic incident, he finds himself developing agoraphobia, and is now unable to leave his home.

Feeling compelled to stay inside where he believes it to be safe, but still wanting to create art, Matt decides to write, direct and star in a feature film project that no one believes in. As a result of this, his girlfriend breaks up with him, and he finds himself being broke and facing an eviction.

Matt’s only saving grace is to take a movie deal to get back on his feet. But in order to do so, he must overcome his fear of going outside. So, with the help of Lisa, an in-home therapist, he makes an effort to overcome his fears and go outside, in hopes of living a better and much more fulfilling life.