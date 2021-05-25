Connect with us

Elizabeth Grullon and Damian Joseph Quinn Prepare to Fight a Murderous Cult in Road Head Exclusive Clip

Actress Elizabeth Grullon stars in director David Del Rio’s horror comedy, ‘Road Head.’

What starts out as a fun road trip ends up becoming a harrowing journey for three friends who are forced to fight for their lives against a murderous cult in the upcoming horror movie, ‘Road Head.’ Terror Films is set to distribute the LGBTQ feature, which is also reminiscent of ‘Mad Max,’ On Demand and digital platforms on Friday, June 4.

In honor of the comedy’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip follows actress Elizabeth Grullon and actor Damian Joseph Quinn’s characters of Stephanie and Alex as they’re trapped in an RV. After she sees the shadow of one of the members of the cult, the friends must overcome their fears and try to figure out a way to defend themselves.

‘Road Head’ was written by Chloe Skye and directed by David Del Rio. In addition to Grullon and Quinn, the movie also stars Clayton Farris and Paul T.Taylor.

In ‘Road Head,’ Stephanie, Alex and their fellow friend, Bryan (Farris) take a road trip to the Mojave Desert. Along the way, their complicated relationships are pushed to their breaking point as they encounters the reclusive cult.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

