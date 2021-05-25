Elizabeth Grullon and Damian Joseph Quinn Prepare to Fight a Murderous Cult in Road Head Exclusive Clip

What starts out as a fun road trip ends up becoming a harrowing journey for three friends who are forced to fight for their lives against a murderous cult in the upcoming horror movie, ‘Road Head.’ Terror Films is set to distribute the LGBTQ feature, which is also reminiscent of ‘Mad Max,’ On Demand and digital platforms on Friday, June 4.

In honor of the comedy’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip follows actress Elizabeth Grullon and actor Damian Joseph Quinn’s characters of Stephanie and Alex as they’re trapped in an RV. After she sees the shadow of one of the members of the cult, the friends must overcome their fears and try to figure out a way to defend themselves.

‘Road Head’ was written by Chloe Skye and directed by David Del Rio. In addition to Grullon and Quinn, the movie also stars Clayton Farris and Paul T.Taylor.

In ‘Road Head,’ Stephanie, Alex and their fellow friend, Bryan (Farris) take a road trip to the Mojave Desert. Along the way, their complicated relationships are pushed to their breaking point as they encounters the reclusive cult.