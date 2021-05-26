Martin Shaw Presides Over a Controversial Case Involving a Victim of Motor Neurone Disease on Judge John Deed

Judges have a long-standing passion for upholding the law and protecting the public they swore to protect. But not all have the same level of commitment to speaking out against the petty rules and bureaucracy that don’t allow them to properly serve justice as the title character on the legal drama, ‘Judge John Deed.’ The series, which was created by G.F. Newman, stars Martin Shaw as the eponymous protagonist, Mr. Justice Deed, a High Court judge who seeks real justice in the cases he presides over.

Repeats of the British television series, which originally premiered on BBC One between 2001-2007, are not now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The next episode of ‘Judge John Deed’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 3:00-5:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fourth episode of Series 5 of ‘Judge John Deed,’ which is titled ‘Silent Killer,’ was directed by Darcia Martin. In the episode, Deed presides over a controversial case brought by a victim of motor neurone disease.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.