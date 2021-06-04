Actor Michael Crisafulli is Chasing Wonders in Coming-of-Age Drama’s Exclusive Clip

The younger generation is leading a life of hope and possibility for the future, while also paying homage to the past, in the new drama, ‘Chasing Wonders.’ Savino, the young protagonist of the heart-warming story, is encouraged by his grandfather to find the magic in his surroundings while embarking on the adventure of a lifetime.

Gravitas Ventures is distributing the Australian film today in theaters and on digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms across North America. ‘Chasing Wonders’ official release comes after it had its World Premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival last year, and then screened at the Gold Coast Film Festival last month. In honor of the coming-of-age movie’s official distribution in North America, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

Inspired by the work at the Hoffman Institute, ‘Chasing Wonders’ was written by Australian award-winning screenwriter, Judy Morris (‘Happy Feet,’ ‘Babe: Pig in The City’), and helmed by Paul Meins in his feature film directorial debut. The drama, which features original music from Grammy-nominee KT Tunstall and Ilan Eshkeri, stars award-winner Spanish star Paz Vega (‘Rambo: Last Blood,’ ‘Sex and Lucia’), Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos (‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Miami Vice’), Quim Gutierrez (‘Spy Time,’ ‘The Last Days’), iconic Almodóvar “girl” and multi award-winner Carmen Maura (‘Volver,’ ‘The Women of the 6th Floor’), Goya award-winner Antonio de la Torre (‘The Candidate,’ ‘The Last Circus’), Australia’s Jessica Marais (‘Love Child,’ ‘Packed to the Rafters’) and Michael Crisafulli as Savino, in his first role.

Filmed over five years, ‘Chasing Wonders” is a heart-warming story of a young boy, Savino, who, encouraged by his grandfather to live a life of hope and possibility, takes off on the adventure of a lifetime to find the magical Emu Plains. His journey through the lush landscapes of Australia and Spain leads him to the heart of the human condition – learning to acknowledge the complexity of what comes before us but struggling not to be defined by the past.