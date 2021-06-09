Connect with us

The Title Protagonist Accuses Another Judge of Bias on Judge John Deed

NEWS

The Title Protagonist Accuses Another Judge of Bias on Judge John Deed

Published on

Actor Martin Shaw plays the title character in the legal drama, ‘Judge John Deed.’

Judges have a long-standing passion for upholding the law and protecting the public they swore to protect. But not all have the same level of commitment to speaking out against the petty rules and bureaucracy that don’t allow them to properly serve justice as the title character on the legal drama, ‘Judge John Deed.’ The series, which was created by G.F. Newman, stars Martin Shaw as the eponymous protagonist, Mr. Justice Deed, a High Court judge who seeks real justice in the cases he presides over.

Repeats of the British television series, which originally premiered on BBC One between 2001-2007, are not now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The next episode of ‘Judge John Deed’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 3:00-4:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode of Series 6 of ‘Judge John Deed,’ which is titled ‘Evidence Of Harm Part 1,’ was directed by Darcia Martin. In the episode, the outspoken judge, who’s never one to tread carefully, decides the only way to win justice for a deceased soldier’s family is to accuse the original judge of bias.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top