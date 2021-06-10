Marathon Exclusive Teaser Trailer Premiere Features Runners Putting Their Lives on Hold to Race to the Finish Line

A mix of improbable participants of a long-distance race are set to win the top prize in the upcoming mockumentary, ‘Marathon.’ Their race to be recognized for trying to become the best runners they can be will be documented on screen when the film is distributed on digital and On Demand on July 6 by Gravitas Ventures. In honor of ‘Marathon’s release, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the teaser trailer for the feature.

The movie was written and directed by Keith Strausbaugh and Anthony Guidubaldi. The comedy features an ensemble cast that includes Kimia Behpoornia, Tavius Cortez, Andrew Hansen, Roberto Raad, Marc Roberts, Natalie Sullivan, Jimmy Slonina and Anais Thomassian.

‘Marathon’ begins three months before Devil’s Canyon Marathon, an underfunded local race organized by shoe store owner, Ed Clap (Slonina). The story follow several runners’ training, as well as their personal relationships with their friends, families and romantic partners.

Ryan O’Brien (Hansen) missed qualifying for last year’s Boston Marathon by nine seconds. He’s obsessed with everything Boston. He hopes this will be his year, but a foot injury and a testy relationship with the cameraman may be his undoing.

Jenna Kowalski (Sullivan) is attempting to break the record for fastest marathon time dressed as a fruit. However, a new relationship threatens to thwart her efforts.

Abby Dozier (Thomassian) tried to run a marathon the previous year, but an unexpected pregnancy threw a wrench in her plans. Now with a year of motherhood under her belt, she’s ready to run again.

Shareef Washington (Cortez) earnestly wants to complete a marathon to prove his bullying, triathlete sister wrong. But his own training is continuously interrupted by overzealous cops suspicious of a Black male runner.

Emilou Paunch (Behpoornia) quits roughly 30 seconds into her training regime because she’s a sane, normal person. From there, all aspects of her life get progressively better. Not running the marathon was the best decision Emilou ever made.