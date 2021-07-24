3D The Boss’ Push It Music Video Review

Band: 3D The Boss; Band Members: Saint Day: Visionary, choreographer and writer; C Lei Boss Lady; Lead vocalist, keyboards and writer; and Lady Bass: Musical director, bass guitar and background vocals

Album: ‘Push It;’ Release Date: April 15, 2021; Label: YourDay Messengers; Producers: Saint Day Adeogba, Chanda Leigh Adeogba, Donna Hawkins and Daniel Santil

Meaningful, energetic pop music is being brought to a higher level with the recent release of R&B-funk trio 3D The Boss’ debut album, ‘Push It.’ The seasoned musicians of the Atlanta-based band, who are fronted by lead singer-keyboardist, C Lei Boss Lady, have effortlessly combined their ’70’s and ’80’s R&B-funk inspirations with modern pop and electro elements to create their compelling signature sound, which they’ve dubbed cardio pop.

The distinct, unique sub-genre is engaging and encouraging, as the group’s members set supportive, motivational lyrics against upbeat tempos and instrumentals throughout its first record, which takes inspiration from such artists as Beyoncé, Ciara, Earth Wind & Fire, Black Eyed Peas and Bruno Mars. ‘Push It’s spirited entries are infused with significant meaning, as C Lei and her fellow bandmates encourage their listener to lead a healthy lifestyle. The trio also motivate their fans to do whatever it takes to care for themselves and build their self-confidence in powerful anthems that also feature radiant vocals fueled by a distinctive groove.

One of the most noteworthy songs on 3D The Boss’ debut album is its title track. ‘Push It’ proves the musicians’ versatility as R&B artists through its equally radiant harmonies, blazing rhythm, smooth bassline and pulsating beat. In sensuous vocals that are reminiscent of the voices of Madonna and the members of En Vogue from the early ’90s, C Lei croons about the love she has for the man in her life. Her hypnotic vocals, which are supported by the group’s signature dynamic rhythm and instrumentals, makes the eponymous tune a standout single.

‘Push It’s official music video features an intriguing mix of provocative, sensual imagery that supports the title song’s motivational lyrics and overall message. The video memorably features a man who’s watching the musicians as they perform the track in an exercise video, and he becomes inspired to follow along to the routine. C Lei and her bandmates are surrounded by back-up dancers performing an alluringly risqué routine that’s set against the tune’s signature ’90s-inspired vocals and instrumentals. Viewers are sure to become fully engaged in the man’s narrative when the lead singer encourages him to push harder during his push-up and weight routine.

Like the rest of the entries on the record, ‘Push It’s eponymous track and its accompanying video are infused with significant meaning, as C Lei and her fellow musicians encourage their listener to lead a healthy lifestyle. The trio also motivate their listeners to do whatever it takes to care for themselves and build their self-confidence in powerful anthems that feature radiant vocals fueled by a distinctive groove. The album’s title tune and its video in particular instantly highlight the musicians’ talents and proves their undeniable staying power.

